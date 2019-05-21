[SBS Star] Henry Shares Heartwarming Photos from Reunion with KyuHyun and RyeoWook

Singer/actor Henry reunited with his fellow Super Junior-M bandmates, KyuHyun and RyeoWook.On May 20, Henry shared two photos on his personal social media account.In the photos, Henry is seen posing in front of the camera with his former bandmates KyuHyun and RyeoWook.It appears that Henry attended KyuHyun's 'The Day We Meet Again' fan meeting which took place at the Grand Peace Palace, Kyung Hee University on the same day.Along with the photos, Henry wrote, "I've been waiting for today, the day we meet again!", which was also the text on the placard for KyuHyun's fan meeting.Henry added, "Always good to see my hyungs," sharing his excitement to see his members back again.Henry debuted as a member of Super Junior-M in April 2008, but announced his departure last year.He recently made his Hollywood big screen debut with the film 'A Dog's Journey'.(Credit= 'henryl89' Instagram)(SBS Star)