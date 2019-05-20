[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says, "I Honestly Do Not Get Why BTS V Is So Popular Around the World"

Korean actor Park Hyung Sik demonstrated how close he is with V of K-pop boy group BTS during a live radio show.On May 20 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park Sun-young's Cinetown', Park Hyung Sik and actress Moon So Ri joined the talk.During the talk when Park Hyung Sik was asked about his friendship with V, he mentioned that he became close to him while they were shooting 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016) together.Park Hyung Sik commented, "V and I are friends with Park Seo Jun as well. We are pretty much like one big family. Our parents are actually close friends, too. They travel around together every now and then."He jokingly continued, "V is super popular not only in Korea, but also in lots of different countries at the moment, but I don't get it. I'm like, 'Him? For real? Why? How?'"After laughing for a brief moment, he explained that he was only joking.Then Park Hyung Sik said, "Anyway, V is always very busy, so I don't get to see him that often. We never really get to hang out for long when we meet. Usually, we would just have a meal and chat for a while."The actor went on, "Sometimes though, we would try to squeeze in a trip between his hectic schedule. But we honestly have to try hard in order for this to proceed. By the way, I don't enjoy being with him. It's not fun at all. We are just killing time."He laughed again and said, "Okay, don't take this seriously. I was joking again!"Currently, Park Hyung Sik is actively promoting his first-ever movie 'Juror 8', and V is busy holding the group's concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in major cities around the globe.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Park Sun-young's Cinetown, 'phs1116' Instagram)(SBS Star)