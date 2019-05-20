SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says, "I Honestly Do Not Get Why BTS V Is So Popular Around the World"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says, "I Honestly Do Not Get Why BTS V Is So Popular Around the World"

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.20 18:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says, "I Honestly Do Not Get Why BTS V Is So Popular Around the World"
Korean actor Park Hyung Sik demonstrated how close he is with V of K-pop boy group BTS during a live radio show.

On May 20 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park Sun-young's Cinetown', Park Hyung Sik and actress Moon So Ri joined the talk.

During the talk when Park Hyung Sik was asked about his friendship with V, he mentioned that he became close to him while they were shooting 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016) together.Park Hyung SikPark Hyung Sik commented, "V and I are friends with Park Seo Jun as well. We are pretty much like one big family. Our parents are actually close friends, too. They travel around together every now and then."

He jokingly continued, "V is super popular not only in Korea, but also in lots of different countries at the moment, but I don't get it. I'm like, 'Him? For real? Why? How?'"

After laughing for a brief moment, he explained that he was only joking.Park Hyung SikThen Park Hyung Sik said, "Anyway, V is always very busy, so I don't get to see him that often. We never really get to hang out for long when we meet. Usually, we would just have a meal and chat for a while."

The actor went on, "Sometimes though, we would try to squeeze in a trip between his hectic schedule. But we honestly have to try hard in order for this to proceed. By the way, I don't enjoy being with him. It's not fun at all. We are just killing time."

He laughed again and said, "Okay, don't take this seriously. I was joking again!"Park Hyung SikCurrently, Park Hyung Sik is actively promoting his first-ever movie 'Juror 8', and V is busy holding the group's concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in major cities around the globe.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Park Sun-young's Cinetown, 'phs1116' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992