[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Reminisces the Time When He Flashed JUNGKOOK's Abs on 'Running Man'

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook talked about one past episode of 'Running Man' when K-pop boy group BTS made a guest appearance.On May 19 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast members were standing around to discuss what group dance they were going to perform at their upcoming fan meeting.When the producer of 'Running Man' asked, "Is there any dance in particular you guys would like to perform?", HAHA suggested, "We learned the dance moves for 'IDOL' by BTS before, you know. How about that?"Not even when HAHA was done talking, everyone said, "That dance is hard though. It's not just hard, it's way too hard."At that moment, Yu Jae Seok said, "We should have taken dance lessons from the members of BTS when they guested on our show before."Kim Jong-kook nodded and commented, "Exactly, I can't believe we wasted our opportunity like that. We gave them a hard time on that day as well."Yu Jae Seok responded with a sigh, "It breaks my heart to think about them on that day."Kim Jong-kook said, "I honestly don't know why I treated them like that on that day. I threw them around and took the things they had in their arms as well."Then all of a sudden, Kim Jong-kook said, "Oh, but ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) loved that episode, because I accidentally almost took JUNGKOOK's shirt off and revealed his abs."Meanwhile, BTS featured in the 300th episode of 'Running Man', which aired on May 22, 2016.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)