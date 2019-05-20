[SBS Star] Fans Freak Out over a 'Mysterious Hand' Spotted in NCT JAEHYUN's Photo

On May 20, JAEHYUN took NCT's sub-unit NCT 127's official social media account and shared a series of his photos taken in front of a beautiful ocean in Vancouver, Canada.
Among the four photos, one stood out in particular for showing a mysterious hand grabbing JAEHYUN's left ankle.
JAEHYUN even left a comment that had fans freaking out even more, "WHAAATT???!! What is this???"
The hand was about to remain as a mystery; until one fan who happened to be at the same spot as NCT 127 members revealed the truth behind JAEHYUN's photo.
It was a plastic hand, was not it? OKAY! We discover the truth, Jaehyun. pic.twitter.com/H6dOD56av6— ？？？？게이 (@unitaIent) 2019년 5월 20일
The fan captured the moment of NCT 127 playing around with a plastic toy!
Meanwhile, NCT 127 is set to make its comeback with its fourth mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' on May 24.
(Credit= 'NCTsmtown_127' 'unitaIent' Twitter)
(SBS Star)