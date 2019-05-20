[SBS Star] Fans Freak Out over a 'Mysterious Hand' Spotted in NCT JAEHYUN's Photo

It was a plastic hand, was not it? OKAY! We discover the truth, Jaehyun. pic.twitter.com/H6dOD56av6 — ？？？？게이 (@unitaIent) 2019년 5월 20일

Fans of K-pop boy group NCT have been freaking out over a mysterious hand that was found in one of the group's members JAEHYUN's photo.On May 20, JAEHYUN took NCT's sub-unit NCT 127's official social media account and shared a series of his photos taken in front of a beautiful ocean in Vancouver, Canada.Among the four photos, one stood out in particular for showing a mysterious hand grabbing JAEHYUN's left ankle.JAEHYUN even left a comment that had fans freaking out even more, "WHAAATT???!! What is this???"The hand was about to remain as a mystery; until one fan who happened to be at the same spot as NCT 127 members revealed the truth behind JAEHYUN's photo.The fan captured the moment of NCT 127 playing around with a plastic toy!Meanwhile, NCT 127 is set to make its comeback with its fourth mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' on May 24.(Credit= 'NCTsmtown_127' 'unitaIent' Twitter)(SBS Star)