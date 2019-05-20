SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Shows Off His Impressive Sword Skills
Korean singer/actor Lee Seung Gi demonstrated his amazing sword skills in the latest episode of 'Master in the House'.

On May 19 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the cast―Lee Seung Gi, actor Lee Sang Yun, comedian Yang Se-hyung, and K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae were seen visiting an action school in Paju.Master in the HouseThere, they met their new master martial arts director Jung Doo-hong, who had taken in charge of action scenes in various movies and dramas.

At the action school, Jung Doo-hong taught Lee Seung Gi, Lee Sang Yun, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae some basic action moves.Master in the HouseThen, he also got them to try the kind of training that stuntmen and actors receive to do their action scenes.

For this particular training, Jung Doo-hong asked each cast to pick a weapon, and Lee Seung Gi picked a sword.

After choosing the sword, Lee Seung Gi started learning the moves for a sword fighting scene from Jung Doo-hong.Master in the HouseOnly after learning the moves from Jung Doo-hong a few times, Lee Seung Gi looked like he was ready to carry out the scene.

Soon, Lee Seung Gi just went for it, and managed to impress everybody from the beginning until the end of the scene; he was so smooth and flawless.

Jung Doo-hong was surprised by Lee Seung Gi's ability to absorb the moves in such a short time and commented, "Wow, you are the best!"
 

'Master in the House' is a show in which the cast spend time with masters of various fields in hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom from them.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star) 
