[SBS Star] Roy Kim Graduates Magna Cum Laude from Georgetown University
[SBS Star] Roy Kim Graduates Magna Cum Laude from Georgetown University

작성 2019.05.20 15:41 수정 2019.05.20 15:45
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Roy Kim Graduates Magna Cum Laude from Georgetown University
Despite all the controversies surrounding him and his celebrity friends, K-pop artist Roy Kim reportedly managed to receive his university diploma as planned.

On May 20, it was reported that Roy Kim graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University, Washington D.C.
Roy KimAs Roy Kim has been staying in Korea since his first police questioning on April 10, he did not attend the commencement ceremony held on May 16 (local time). 

According to reports, Roy Kim received scholarship throughout his entire enrollment in the university, and maintained good grades until he graduated magna cum laude in sociology.
Roy KimRoy Kim returned to Korea and was investigated by the police for distributing illegally-filmed sexual content in the group chatroom with his celebrity friends―Jung Joon Young, SEUNGRI, Choi Jong Hoon, Lee Jong Hyun, and more.

As Georgetown University strictly prohibits their students' sexual misconduct, some predicted that Roy Kim would not be able to receive his diploma.

However, due to the fact that his punishment has not been decided by the Korean authority, the university most likely decided to grant Roy Kim his graduation.

(Credit= Georgetown University, Yonhap News Agency, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
