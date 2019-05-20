[SBS Star] "Proposing to His Girlfriend?" So Jisub Spotted Shopping for an Engagement Ring

There are rumors going around saying that Korean actor So Jisub and his girlfriend former announcer Jo Eun Jung are possibly getting married soon.Earlier on May 17, it was reported that So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung were in a relationship.Shortly after the report was made, So Jisub confirmed that he has been dating Jo Eun Jung for about a year.The actor said, "I'm sorry I couldn't break the news to you sooner. The news probably surprised all of you. It's no easy for me to say this to you, but I met a special person. She's very special to me."He continued, "She always stays by my side and gives me a lot of support. We are happy with each other, but are still cautious about many things."Following their dating news, a past post from about a year ago came into light again.In the post, there was a photo of So Jisub speaking to an employee at one luxury jewelry store.Along with the caption, the uploader wrote, "I think he was shopping for an engagement ring. Sooner or later, something will come up in the media."As many began to speculate So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung were preparing to get married, So Jisub's management agency gave their response.They commented, "At this point, we are still careful to mention and discuss marriage. What we can tell you is that they are in a serious relationship."So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung first met when she interviewed him for his film 'Be With You' (2017) on SBS' television show 'Han Bam' in March 2018.They reportedly got to know each other at a gathering with their mutual friends, then one day began dating.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, SBS Han Bam, SBS funE, 51k)(SBS Star)