SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Spotted Protecting EXO D.O. from Chaotic Situation at the Airport
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Spotted Protecting EXO D.O. from Chaotic Situation at the Airport

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.20 14:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Spotted Protecting EXO D.O. from Chaotic Situation at the Airport
Fans of actor Lee Kwang Soo and D.O. from K-pop boy group EXO cannot get enough of their adorable interaction on their way back from Japan.

Recently, a group of celebrity best friends, Lee Kwang Soo, D.O., actors Zo In Sung, Kim Woo Bin, and Bae Seong Woo were spotted at Gimpo International Airport safely arriving back from their trip to Japan.

▶ [SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin·Lee Kwang Soo·Zo In Sung·EXO D.O. Go on a Trip to Japan Together
Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Zo In Sung, D.O. Bae Seong WooWhile everyone has been melting over these friends taking a vacation together, one moment from their arrival especially caught the eyes of many.

Upon their arrival on May 19, D.O. was spotted waiting for someone.

The airport was of course, jam-packed with his fans, but it turned out that D.O. waited for Lee Kwang Soo who came out a little later.
Lee Kwang Soo, D.O.After Lee Kwang Soo reunited with D.O. by literally paving the way through the crowd with his tall height, Lee Kwang Soo was seen making sure that D.O. safely got into the van first.
Lee Kwang Soo, D.O.Lee Kwang Soo, D.O.Fans commented, "Aww, Kwang Soo being one protective brother! How cute!", "Friendship goals.", "I wish I had a brother like Kwang Soo, or D.O., or both!", and more.
Lee Kwang Soo, D.O.Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo and D.O. are known to be best friends despite their 8-year of age gap.

(Credit= SBS Running Man, Online Community)   

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992