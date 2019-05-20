[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Spotted Protecting EXO D.O. from Chaotic Situation at the Airport

Fans of actor Lee Kwang Soo and D.O. from K-pop boy group EXO cannot get enough of their adorable interaction on their way back from Japan.Recently, a group of celebrity best friends, Lee Kwang Soo, D.O., actors Zo In Sung, Kim Woo Bin, and Bae Seong Woo were spotted at Gimpo International Airport safely arriving back from their trip to Japan.While everyone has been melting over these friends taking a vacation together, one moment from their arrival especially caught the eyes of many.Upon their arrival on May 19, D.O. was spotted waiting for someone.The airport was of course, jam-packed with his fans, but it turned out that D.O. waited for Lee Kwang Soo who came out a little later.After Lee Kwang Soo reunited with D.O. by literally paving the way through the crowd with his tall height, Lee Kwang Soo was seen making sure that D.O. safely got into the van first.Fans commented, "Aww, Kwang Soo being one protective brother! How cute!", "Friendship goals.", "I wish I had a brother like Kwang Soo, or D.O., or both!", and more.Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo and D.O. are known to be best friends despite their 8-year of age gap.(Credit= SBS Running Man, Online Community)(SBS Star)