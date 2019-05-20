SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] All 2NE1 Members Gather to Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary Together
[SBS Star] All 2NE1 Members Gather to Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary Together

All members of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 spent some quality time together on their 10th debut anniversary.

On May 17, the group's leader CL posted lots of photos of herself and her fellow members―Minzy, DARA, and Park Bom in a restaurant. 2NE12NE1The photos showed the four girls making playful poses next to one another, and there was one photo that showed DARA and Park Bom getting emotional as well.

They are also seen with a special cake which had a photo of them printed on.2NE12NE1As May 17 marked 2NE1's 10th debut anniversary, it looked like they made a reservation at a fancy restaurant to celebrate the day together.

In the caption, CL wrote, "Let's always live as if we are wild and excited young children."2NE1Earlier that day, CL, Minzy, DARA, and Park Bom wrote handwritten letters to BLACKJACK (the name of 2NE1's fan club) around the world, thanking them for their love and support for the past 10 years.

▶ [SBS Star] CL·Minzy·DARA·Park Bom Pen a Letter to Fans in Celebration of 2NE1's 10th Anniversary2NE1Debuted in 2009, 2NE1 soon became one of the hottest K-pop girl groups in history with numerous hit songs like, 'FIRE', 'I DON'T CARE', and 'I AM THE BEST'.

In 2016 at the end of their contract with YG Entertainment though, CL, Minzy, DARA, and Park Bom ended up going separate ways.

The group's disbandment did not cut their friendship off; the four members frequently hang out with each other until this day.

Recently, DARA also expressed her wish to reunite with the members of 2NE1 for a performance. 2NE12NE1(Lee Narin, Credit= 'chaelincl' 'daraxxi' Instagram, '2NE1' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
