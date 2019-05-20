SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Eats Her Birthday Cake off the Floor at a University Festival
작성 2019.05.20 13:59
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Eats Her Birthday Cake off the Floor at a University Festival
One fancam of K-pop artist IU eating her birthday cake off the stage floor went viral this past week.

On May 17, IU joined Yonsei University's annual festival 'Akaraka' as a special guest.

For this year's festival, IU not only performed her hit songs but also interacted with thousands of students who attended the event.
IUIn the midst of her stage, IU was surprised with a birthday cake and a video specially prepared by the students from the festival's organizing committee to celebrate her birthday on May 16.

The students were singing the happy birthday song to IU when the cake slides off the box and falls to the stage.
IUIU lost words and bowed to the audience with apology for ruining their thoughtful gift.

The students all began chanting, "It's okay!", and IU dipped her finger into the cake and said, "I will eat it anyways. Thank you!"
IUAfter the event, IU took her social media account to express her gratitude again, saying, "While the cake is now buried at the stage, I will forever cherish the bouquet I received. I was the happiest singer in the world today."
IUYou can watch the fancam below.
 

(Credit= 'Mera' YouTube, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
