[SBS Star] SEUNGHEE Gets Mad at Her Fans Who Came to OH MY GIRL's Fan Signing Event as a Couple

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's member SEUNGHEE made her fans burst into laughter by cutely interrogating the couple who came the group's fan signing event together.Recently, a thread titled, 'This K-pop girl group member reacts to her fans who came to the group's fan signing event as a couple' drew attention online.In the post, there were a few clips of SEUNGHEE which not only cracked up everyone, but also made them instantly fall in love with her.When SEUNGHEE spotted two of her fans who were wearing the exact same shirts, she opened her eyes wide and said ,"What? Are you guys a couple?!"The guy sitting on the left nodded but it seems like asking once was not enough since SEUNGHEE glanced at the girl standing next to him and yelled, "Are you guys a couple?"Then, all the people at the site including her fellow members, the group's manager, and the couple burst into laughter.It was not like she had anything against the people who are in a relationship, but it seems like SEUNGHEE got bit jealous at them who showed up at the group's fan signing event wearing a matchy shirts.Upon seeing these clips of SEUNGHEE, her fans commented, "She's like a brave and fierce little dog", "She looks like she has been betrayed.", "Love her reaction. So cute.", and so on.Meanwhile, OH MY GIRL returned to the stage on May 8 with its first full album 'THE FIFTH SEASON'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, '미친미모' YouTube)(SBS Star)