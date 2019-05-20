[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin·Lee Kwang Soo·Zo In Sung·EXO D.O. Go on a Trip to Japan Together

A group of celebrity best friends―actors Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Zo In Sung, Bae Seong Woo, and K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. enjoyed their time traveling around Japan.Recently, a fan posted pictures of Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Zo In Sung, Bae Seong Woo, and D.O. checking in at an airport.In the pictures, they look like they are very excited about the journey ahead.As for the way they are dressed, all of them are wearing comfortable clothes with a cap/hat and mask in order to cover up their identity.However, their tall figures and handsome faces cannot seem to be completely hidden even with those cover-ups.It is said that they went to Japan and stayed there for a couple of days.On May 18, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Zo In Sung, Bae Seong Woo, and D.O. were seen safely arriving at Gimpo International Airport after their fun trip.These five stars are known to be great friends who frequently hang out and go on a trip together.Fans were delighted to see their ongoing friendship, but especially happier to see Kim Woo Bin out and about looking healthy, who put a hold on his career to treat nasopharynx cancer about two years ago.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kwbin' 'exo' Official Website, 'OfficialLeeKwangsoo' 'IOKCOMPANY' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)