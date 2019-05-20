SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO LAY Shares a Photo with SEHUN & Immediately Deletes It
Fans of K-pop boy group EXO finally got a chance to see the group's Chinese member LAY's reunion with his fellow EXO member SEHUN, but the moment did not last long as everyone had hoped.

On May 18, some fans spotted LAY at the airport on his way to South Korea.

On the same day, LAY surprised EXO-L (EXO's official fan club) all over the world with a collage of five selfies he took with SEHUN.
LAY, SEHUNAlong with the collage, LAY wrote, "How did I age so much? This is serious!" in Korean.
LAY, SEHUNThis post actually left fans in tears because it has been ages since they saw LAY being with other EXO members and sharing the moment of their reunion on his social media.
LAY, SEHUNHowever, his post was soon taken down from his social media account and fans have no idea why.
LAY, SEHUNFeeling devastated, EXO-Ls have been speculating what could possibly have caused LAY to delete the post; and the answer still remains a mystery.

(Credit= 'zyxzjs' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
