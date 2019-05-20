SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI Exposes Obsessive Fans Following Him During His Live Broadcast
2019.05.20
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO exposed his obsessive fans (sasaengs) in his recent live broadcast and said that he will take legal actions on those who left malicious comments.

On May 19, KAI held a live broadcast in celebration of him reaching 6 million followers on Instagram.
KAIDuring the live broadcast, KAI was in the car with his best friend, Kim Timoteo of K-pop boy group HOTSHOT.

Then KAI saw a car parked under a building, and he was able to recognize it as one that belongs to some obsessive fans.
KAIKAI showed the car and two people standing in front of the car, saying, "Look at them. Sasaeng, sasaeng. Let's go somewhere else and turn on the live again."

KAI and Kim Timoteo arrived at a park, and they resumed the live broadcast. 
KAIUpon realizing how stress out his fans are because of the malicious comments that they are constantly seeing, KAI said, "I want all of you to be happy when you are with me. Yeah, I'm going to sue all those who left malicious comments (against us). I don't care that much but I just can't let my fans feel stressed out."
 
(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
