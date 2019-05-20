SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Confirms to Star in a New Fantasy Romance Drama Alongside Lee Minho
2019.05.20
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Confirms to Star in a New Fantasy Romance Drama Alongside Lee Minho
Korean actress Kim Go-eun has decided to join a new fantasy romance drama that actor Lee Minho had recently confirmed to star in.

On May 20, the a production team of an upcoming drama 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) revealed that Kim Go-eun will lead their drama alongside Lee Minho.Kim Go-eun & Lee Minho'The King: the Eternal Monarch' will be directed by Baik Sang-hoon, who directed 'The Descendants of the Sun' (2016), and is written by famous screenplay writer Kim Eun-sook.

Kim Eun-sook's works include mega-hit dramas like 'Secret Garden' (2010), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'The Descendants of the Sun' (2016), 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' (2016), and many more.

Lee Minho previously worked with Kim Eun-sook on 'The Heirs', and it will be the second time for Kim Go-eun to be teaming up with the writer as well, as she worked with her on 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.Kim Go-eun and Lee MinhoIt has been said the story of 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is based around an alternative reality.

In one world, the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' (Lee Minho) seeks to keep the door to an alternate reality closed, while in the other, a detective of the Republic of Korea 'Jung Tae-eul' (Kim Go-eun) tries to keep the door open in order to protect her life and the people she loves.

Besides playing a role of 'Jung Tae-eul' who lives in Republic of Korea, Kim Go-eun will also act as 'Luna', a criminal living in the Korean Empire.Kim Go-eun and Lee MinhoMeanwhile, 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is scheduled to start shooting in the second half of the year and unveil its episodes in the first half of 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ggonekim' Instagram, 'OfficialLeeMinho' Facebook, 'minoz' Official Website, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
