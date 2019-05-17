[SBS Star] So Jisub Pens a Heartfelt Letter to Fans Following His Dating News

Actor So Jisub, who just admitted his relationship with announcer Jo Eun Jung, left a heartfelt letter to his surprised fans.On May 17, So Jisub shared a letter via his management agency 51K's official social media account.His letter reads as follows:Dear my fans, this is So Jisub.I have surprised you all with my sudden news.I am sorry that I couldn't let you know in advance.I am really worried that how this news would be like to the fans who have always loved and supported me.I am also afraid to tell you the news, but I am asking you to keep your eyes on me with warm heart.It is little hard to say, but I would like to tell you that I got someone special.She is the one who keeps my side calmly and supports me with a great help.We have a good relationship but there are still a lot of things to be careful about.I will try to be a more responsible actor so that I could give back all the faith you have given me.I promise I will do my best not to let you down. Thank you.Following their dating news, So Jisub's agency admitted their 1-year of relationship right away.The two first met through SBS 'Han Bam' interview in March 2018 in light of his then-released film 'Be With You'.(Credit= '51k_official' Instagram, SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)