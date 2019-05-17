SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] So Jisub Pens a Heartfelt Letter to Fans Following His Dating News
[SBS Star] So Jisub Pens a Heartfelt Letter to Fans Following His Dating News

작성 2019.05.17 17:11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] So Jisub Pens a Heartfelt Letter to Fans Following His Dating News
Actor So Jisub, who just admitted his relationship with announcer Jo Eun Jung, left a heartfelt letter to his surprised fans.

On May 17, So Jisub shared a letter via his management agency 51K's official social media account.
So Jisub, Jo Eun JungHis letter reads as follows:

Dear my fans, this is So Jisub.

I have surprised you all with my sudden news.

I am sorry that I couldn't let you know in advance.

I am really worried that how this news would be like to the fans who have always loved and supported me.

I am also afraid to tell you the news, but I am asking you to keep your eyes on me with warm heart.

It is little hard to say, but I would like to tell you that I got someone special.

She is the one who keeps my side calmly and supports me with a great help.

We have a good relationship but there are still a lot of things to be careful about.

I will try to be a more responsible actor so that I could give back all the faith you have given me.

I promise I will do my best not to let you down. Thank you.
So Jisub, Jo Eun JungFollowing their dating news, So Jisub's agency admitted their 1-year of relationship right away.

The two first met through SBS 'Han Bam' interview in March 2018 in light of his then-released film 'Be With You'.

▶ [SBS Star] So Jisub Confirmed to be Dating Announcer Jo Eun Jung

(Credit= '51k_official' Instagram, SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
