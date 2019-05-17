[SBS Star] So Jisub Pens a Heartfelt Letter to Fans Following His Dating News

Actor So Jisub, who just admitted his relationship with announcer Jo Eun Jung, left a heartfelt letter to his surprised fans.
On May 17, So Jisub shared a letter via his management agency 51K's official social media account.
His letter reads as follows:
Dear my fans, this is So Jisub.
I have surprised you all with my sudden news.
I am sorry that I couldn't let you know in advance.
I am really worried that how this news would be like to the fans who have always loved and supported me.
I am also afraid to tell you the news, but I am asking you to keep your eyes on me with warm heart.
It is little hard to say, but I would like to tell you that I got someone special.
She is the one who keeps my side calmly and supports me with a great help.
We have a good relationship but there are still a lot of things to be careful about.
I will try to be a more responsible actor so that I could give back all the faith you have given me.
I promise I will do my best not to let you down. Thank you.
Following their dating news, So Jisub's agency admitted their 1-year of relationship right away.
The two first met through SBS 'Han Bam' interview in March 2018 in light of his then-released film 'Be With You'.
(Credit= '51k_official' Instagram, SBS funE, Online Community)
(SBS Star)