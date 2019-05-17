SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL JIHO Gets Caught While Trying to Leave Early from a Music Show
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL JIHO Gets Caught While Trying to Leave Early from a Music Show

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.17 17:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL JIHO Gets Caught While Trying to Leave Early from a Music Show
K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's member JIHO made the cutest mistake on a live television show.

On May 16 episode of Mnet's live music show 'M COUNTDOWN', OH MY GIRL performed its newest title track 'SSFWL'.

On this day, the members of OH MY GIRL brought about a fairytale-like mood to the studio with its sweet song, gentle dance moves, and adorable dresses.OH MY GIRLAt the very end of the song, each member ended the performance either while standing up or sitting down in their spot on the stage.

JIHO and her fellow member ARIN were two of the three girls who were posing while standing up.

For about five seconds after the music was finished playing, the camera was shooting the whole group.OH MY GIRLJust as when it felt like the camera stopped rolling and played the intro video for the next stage on air, it zoomed straight in to get a close-up shot of ARIN.

Immediately after ARIN noticed this, she smiled brightly for it.

Considering the time it had already been since OH MY GIRL's song stopped playing, it seemed like JIHO just assumed that the cameras were all turned off by then.OH MY GIRLSo, JIHO walked over to her right in front of ARIN to leave the stage, then suddenly noticed that the cameras were still on.

She stepped back right away, but the moment was already broadcast live throughout Korea as well as countries across the ocean.

ARIN, who saw all of it happening in front of her, tried to remain calm at first, but ended up laughing.OH MY GIRLMeanwhile, OH MY GIRL released its first-ever full album 'THE FIFTH SEASON' on May 8.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Mnet M COUNTDOWN)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992