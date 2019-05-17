SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] So Jisub Confirmed to be Dating Announcer Jo Eun Jung
2019.05.17
Actor So Jisub and announcer Jo Eun Jung are confirmed to be dating.

On May 17, it was reported that So Jisub is currently in a serious relationship with announcer Jo Eun Jung.
So Jisub, Jo Eun JungIn response to the report, a source from So Jisub's management agency 51K told media outlets, "It is true that So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung are dating. They are in a serious relationship."

The source added, "We are unable to know how long they have been dating or their plan on marriage because it is the actor's personal life."
SBS Han BamSo Jisub and Jo Eun Jung first met when she interviewed him for his film 'Be With You' (2017) on SBS 'Han Bam' in March 2018.
SBS Han BamThey reportedly met again through a gathering with other mutual acquaintances and gradually progressed into a romantic relationship.

It is the first time for So Jisub to share his relationship status to the public.

(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community, SBS Han Bam) 

(SBS Star)  
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992