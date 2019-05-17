[SBS Star] Many Continue to Ask GOT7 Members, "Are You Guys Really K-pop Stars, Not Martial Artists?"

When the members of K-pop boy group GOT7 made debut in 2014, their management agency JYP Entertainment emphasized the fact that they all trained in martial arts; tricking in particular.At that time, a lot of people thought their tricking skills were not that great, because they were K-pop stars, not professional trickers.They were like, "It probably means GOT7 may or may not add a few types of easy tricking to its choreography. JYP is just saying that the boys are good at it to attract our attention."Soon after they kicked off their career in the industry though, GOT7 proved them wrong.It turned out all GOT7 members were as incredible at tricking as professional trickers.They smoothly turned, twisted, and flipped about on stage, making everyone's jaw drop.Anyone who see GOT7's performance for the first time, ask this question to GOT7 fans around them, "Are they really members of K-pop group? Are you sure they are not highly-trained trickers?"You will get why some people might ask that sort of question once you check out all images below. Take a look!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'matchpoint_16' Twitter, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)