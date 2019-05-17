SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Hilariously Predicts What BTS Members Will Look Like After 15 Years
K-pop boy group BTS' youngest member JUNGKOOK hilariously predicted what him and his fellow members will look like in 15 years.

On May 17, JUNGKOOK shared an image on BTS' official social media account.
BTSThe image was of 10 faces of BTS members (3 for V, 2 for JIMIN, and 1 for everyone else) with wrinkles and mustaches on their faces.
BTSAlong with the edited photo, JUNGKOOK wrote, "I am predicting about 15 years from now. I almost died laughing while editing this."

Only a day before this post, the members of BTS were asked about where they see themselves in 10 years during their appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.
BTSAt the time, JUNGKOOK joked about having a mustache, which must have inspired him to create these hilarious photos.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold two concerts in New Jersey on May 18 and 19 (local time), as part of its ongoing world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
