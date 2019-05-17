SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Fires Back at a Hater by Exposing ID and Malicious Messages
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Fires Back at a Hater by Exposing ID and Malicious Messages

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.17 13:50 수정 2019.05.17 13:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon Fires Back at a Hater by Exposing ID and Malicious Messages
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation fired back one of her anti-fans who have sent dreadful messages to her.

On May 16, Taeyeon shared a series of poems on her social media account.
TaeyeonIn response to the shared poems, one anonymous person sent Taeyeon some hurtful messages, and Taeyeon eventually exposed the person's ID.
TaeyeonThrough the direct message, the person wrote, "B*tch I told you to stop, didn't I? Seriously, are you crazy? Why are you being so shameful? Do you want a guy that bad? Why didn't you treat him well when he was there for you. Someone please give this girl a lesson."

The person went on, "Isn't Instagram a space for you to interact with your fans? Aren't you even sorry for your fans for showing off your stupid regrets? Are the fans who even like you after all this time and want to buy the same poetry book are just fools? What a pathetic idiot."

Although she did not leave any comments regarding the direct message, it seems like Taeyeon tried to give a warning by exposing the ID and messages of this certain anti-fan.
TaeyeonMeanwhile, Taeyeon is set to release a special digital single in collaboration with singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin on May 21.

(Credit= 'Taeyeon_ss' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992