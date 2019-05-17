[SBS Star] Taeyeon Fires Back at a Hater by Exposing ID and Malicious Messages

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation fired back one of her anti-fans who have sent dreadful messages to her.On May 16, Taeyeon shared a series of poems on her social media account.In response to the shared poems, one anonymous person sent Taeyeon some hurtful messages, and Taeyeon eventually exposed the person's ID.Through the direct message, the person wrote, "B*tch I told you to stop, didn't I? Seriously, are you crazy? Why are you being so shameful? Do you want a guy that bad? Why didn't you treat him well when he was there for you. Someone please give this girl a lesson."The person went on, "Isn't Instagram a space for you to interact with your fans? Aren't you even sorry for your fans for showing off your stupid regrets? Are the fans who even like you after all this time and want to buy the same poetry book are just fools? What a pathetic idiot."Although she did not leave any comments regarding the direct message, it seems like Taeyeon tried to give a warning by exposing the ID and messages of this certain anti-fan.Meanwhile, Taeyeon is set to release a special digital single in collaboration with singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin on May 21.(Credit= 'Taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)