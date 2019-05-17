[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Gains Phenomenal Popularity as a YouTuber!

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN gained 330,000 subscribers in just two hours after uploading his first vlog.On May 16, BAEKHYUN dropped a video titled 'BAEKHYUN's vlog (weak americano, seat belt, messy hair, new YouTuber, forced dimple, this one is bit short...)' on his personal YouTube channel.Along with video, BAEKHYUN wrote, "After a long time, I, a stay-at-home kind of a guy, went outside and grabbed some coffee with my friends."He added, "The video is not perfect because this was my first time filming a vlog but I'll get better and better and come back with another video."His fans could not help but smile after watching the first few seconds of his vlog since BAEKHYUN put a short intro at the beginning to give a little recap of his vlog like all the other YouTubers.In the video, he was having a good time with his friends while enjoying a cup of coffee just the way he likes it.After showing off his cute dimples, he put the camera a little higher so that he could shoot himself from a different angle and include the background in the frame as well.This video of BAEKHYUN reached 1.3 million views overnight, and he gained more than 330,000 followers in just two hours after posting his first vlog.Also, he came to have more than 700,000 subscribers as of May 17 thanks to this video.Upon seeing his vlog, his fans commented, "Feel like I have to pay him somehow. This is so priceless.", "Love you, BAEKHYUN. As a YouTuber and as a member of EXO.", "Can't wait for your next video. What about a house tour?", and so on.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Baekhyun' YouTube)(SBS Star)