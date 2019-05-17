[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT HAECHAN Finally Meets 'HAECHAN' the Pudu Deer!

HAECHAN of K-pop boy group NCT has finally met the pudu deer that was named after him.On May 15, NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 including HAECHAN visited Los Angeles Zoo and had the chance to see 'HAECHAN' the pudu deer who was born on December 19, 2018.The pudu deer, the smallest deer in the world, was named after HAECHAN in January of this year when LA Zoo opened up a fundraiser campaign.As the zoo announced to name the pudu deer after a certain name if they get over 2,000 dollars of donation in five days, NCTzens (NCT's official fan club) all around the world donated over 2,500 dollars in just three hours.Among fans, HAECHAN often being called as pudu due to their cute resemblance.During his interview with AP, HAECHAN shared how he felt when he first heard about 'HAECHAN' the pudu deer.HAECHAN said, "I first heard about the pudu through our fans. Thanks to our fans' efforts to donate to a zoo and to name a pudu after my name, it's such an honor to have that opportunity."Check out 'HAECHAN' the pudu and HAECHAN's adorable interaction below:(Credit= 'AP' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)