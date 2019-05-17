[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Reveals What Goes On in Wanna One's Group Chat These Days

Disbanded boy group Wanna One's member Kim Jae Hwan revealed what goes on in the group chat these days.On May 16 episode of MBC's television show 'Section TV', Kim Jae Hwan was seen getting interviewed in his practice studio.As Kim Jae Hwan is making his solo debut on May 20, he was asked how he felt about it.Kim Jae Hwan answered, "When I was a member of Wanna One, I believe I showed more of a cute side of myself to the public."He added, "You will be able to see a little more mature and sexier side of me from now on. I actually have been preparing myself for this for a long time."Then, Kim Jae Hwan answered a question, "Did the members of Wanna One support you with your upcoming solo debut in any ways?"Kim Jae Hwan said, "We have a group chat where we regularly exchange messages. Everyone including our leader Ji Sung, who just enlisted in the military, sent me a supporting message the other day."He continued, "As you know, all of us are going back to the industry one by one. Whenever this happens, we congratulate each other. It's the same for times when someone wins first place on a music show or when it is someone's birthday."Meanwhile, Wanna One officially wrapped up the group's 18-month promotion with its final concert 'Therefore' this January.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)