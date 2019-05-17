SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Makes Appearance on Cartoon Network's 'We Bare Bears'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Makes Appearance on Cartoon Network's 'We Bare Bears'

K-pop boy group MONSTA X made a "special appearance" on mega-hit cartoon series 'We Bare Bears'!

On May 16, American cable channel Cartoon Network dropped a preview clip from the upcoming episode of 'We Bare Bears' featuring the seven members of MONSTA X.
MONSTA X We Bare BearsIn the video, 'Ice Bear' and 'Grizz' of the Bear Bros prepare a birthday surprise for 'Panda', helping him to meet his favorite K-pop boy group MONSTA X.
MONSTA X We Bare BearsWhen the bears paid a visit to MONSTA X's hotel suite, the members greeted the bears with their official greetings and 'Ice Bear' casually interacted with the members in Korean.
MONSTA X We Bare BearsDuring the group's past interview with Billboard, MONSTA X's I.M shared excitement, "We are absolutely thrilled and honored to be in an episode of 'We Bare Bears'. It's one of the most beloved animated series in the world!"

He added, "We put in a lot of effort into this collaboration, and hope our fans as well as 'We Bare Bears' fans can truly enjoy it."
MONSTA X We Bare BearsMeanwhile, the MONSTA X episode is scheduled to be unveiled on May 27 at 7:30PM (local time).

Check out the preview below:
 

(Credit= 'Cartoon Network' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
