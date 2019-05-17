SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CL·Minzy·DARA·Park Bom Pen a Letter to Fans in Celebration of 2NE1's 10th Anniversary

The members of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 sent their fans a heartfelt message in celebration of the group's 10th debut anniversary.

On May 17, all four members of 2NE1―CL, Minzy, DARA, and Park Bom shared an image celebrating the group's 10th debut anniversary on their social media.

The image was a collage of handwritten letters written by the four members, addressed to BLACKJACK (the name of 2NE1's fan club) around the world.2NE1The first message was from CL and it said, "BLACKJACK! You guys are the best fans on Earth! I feel blessed to have had you by my side for the last 10 years. Please know that I'm always grateful for your love. I love you 'four'ever."

In Minzy's message, she simply wrote, "Happy 10th Anniversary!" over her autograph.

With each letter of 'BLACKJACK' cutely placed in pink boxes, DARA wrote above this drawing, "Happy 10th Anniversary, 2NE1 and BLACKJACK!"

The last one in the collage was a photo of Park Bom holding a promotion photo of her newest title track '4:44'.

Over this promotion photo, Park Bom had written, "Happy 10th Anniversary! This is Bom, everyone. Have you all been listening to my latest songs?"

She continued, "I miss you all. I'll always love 2NE1. Thank you for your love and support!"2NE12NE1 made debut in 2009, and its hit songs include, 'FIRE', 'I DON'T CARE', 'I AM THE BEST', and many more.

In 2016 at the end of their contract with YG Entertainment, CL, Minzy, DARA, and Park Bom decided to part ways.

Despite that, the four members were seen regularly spending time together and continuously showing their support to each other.2NE1(Lee Narin, Credit= 'krungy21' Twitter, '2NE1' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
