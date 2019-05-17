[SBS Star] 'J-HOPE Scholarship' Given Out to Students from BTS J-HOPE's Alma Mater

First 'J-HOPE Scholarship' arranged by K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE has given out to students from his alma mater, Kukje High School in Gwangju.According to Gwangju Metropolitan Office of Education on May 16, in total of 25 students from Kukje High School and Jeonnam Girls' Commercial High School received 'J-HOPE Scholarship'.Back on February 18 on his birthday, J-HOPE donated 100 million won (approximately 83,885 dollars) to the Gwangju branch of ChildFund Korea in hope that the money could go to the students from low-income households.One of the students who received the scholarship said, "I'll focus on my studies to find employment at a public institution. After that, I want to donate scholarships (like J-HOPE) to my alma mater for my juniors."Kukje High School and Jeonnam Girls' Commercial High School plan to give out the 'J-HOPE scholarship' throughout five years to low-income students with outstanding academic achievements and good conduct.Meanwhile, BTS is currently holding the North American leg of its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF', and the next concerts will be held at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on May 18 and 19 (local time).(Credit= 'Kukje High School' Official Website, Yonhap News Agency, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)