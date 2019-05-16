[SBS Star] TAECYEON Tells Why He Turned TWICE's Offer Down to Visit Him in the Military Many Times

K-pop boy group 2PM's member TAECYEON revealed that he had to turn girl group TWICE's offer down to come and visit him in the military not just once, but multiple times.On May 16, TAECYEON was officially discharged from the military.After walking out his military base, TAECYEON had a brief interview with the press.During the interview, one reporter asked, "Was there any girl group you particularly wanted to see while you were in the military? Which group did you want to see the most?"TAECYEON answered, "I really wanted to see TWICE. In fact, the members told me that they would come and visit me here. They even specified the date and time a lot of times, but I had to say no to them every time."TAECYEON explained, "As I was fulfilling my service as an instructor, it was hard to find the time that was the best for me and TWICE at the same time."Then, he added with a full disappointed look on his face, "It honestly was quite devastating."Meanwhile, TAECYEON recently left JYP Entertainment and signed a contract with another management agency 51K.(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'JYPETWICE' Facebook)(SBS Star)