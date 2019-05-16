SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ryu Seung Soo Tells How Zo In Sung Ended Up Debuting as an Actor from a Model
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ryu Seung Soo Tells How Zo In Sung Ended Up Debuting as an Actor from a Model

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.16 17:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ryu Seung Soo Tells How Zo In Sung Ended Up Debuting as an Actor from a Model
Korean actor Ryu Seung Soo revealed a story behind actor Zo In Sung's debut as an actor.

On May 15 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Ryu Seung Soo made a guest appearance.

During the talk, Ryu Seung Soo mentioned the time when he used to work as a manager at a management agency.

Ryu Seung Soo said, "I used to work as actress Shin Mina's manager before I began acting myself. I actually paved a way for Zo In Sung's career in acting."

The actor continued, "I first saw Zo In Sung in one photo studio. It was where Shin Mina was scheduled to shoot some photos for a commercial. He was her partner."Radio StarDuring the photo shoot, Ryu Seung Soo said to have taken a close look at Zo In Sung.

Ryu Seung Soo said, "I thought, 'Wow, that guy would make one fine actor.' That was the time when Zo In Sung was just modeling. I went up to this person who had quite a bit of voice within our agency and said, 'He is the kind of guy we need in our agency. We have to bring him.'"

He went on with pride, "Not so long after that day, Zo In Sung signed a contract with our agency, and started taking acting classes from me."Radio StarRadio StarZo In Sung worked as a model for years before making debut as an actor with a drama 'School 3' in 2000.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'IOKCOMPANY' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992