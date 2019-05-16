SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] A Man Living with an Idol Group Arrested for Setting Fire to Their Dorm
[SBS Star] A Man Living with an Idol Group Arrested for Setting Fire to Their Dorm

2019.05.16
▲ File photo

A man identified as 'Jang' has been arrested for setting fire to a dorm he shared with K-pop idol group members.

According to Seoul Seocho Police Station on May 16, 'Jang' entered the house under the influence at around 8:30AM KST.
취객 출동 경찰관 부상After having an argument with two of the idol group members, he got violent and lit the carpet on fire.

There were no injuries as 'Jang' has put the fire out immediately when one of the two idol group members contacted the police.

'Jang', who is reportedly a non-celebrity, has a close relationship with the idol group.

He has now been booked for attempted arson, and the local police are currently investigating the reasons for their argument.

(SBS Star)    
