[SBS Star] K-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group Members
[SBS Star] K-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group Members

작성 2019.05.16 16:53 조회수
K-pop idol group members were asked to vote who they think is the best looking, among all male K-pop idol groups.

On May 14, the members of boy group THE BOYZ joined JTBC's variety show 'Idol Room' as guests.
K-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group MembersDuring the show, the program's two hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn revealed that one of the THE BOYZ members JUYEON ranked #5 at the best looking male idol group members list.

As the list was made based on the survey results from K-pop idol stars, many were dying to know the full result.

Check out the top 5 good-looking male idol stars below!

1. Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO
K-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group Members2. V of BTS
K-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group Members3. MINHYUN of NU'EST
K-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group Members4. JINYOUNG of GOT7
K-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group Members5. HYUNGWON of MONSTA X & JUYEON of THE BOYZ (tie)
K-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group MembersK-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group Members(Credit= JTBC Idol Room, Fantagio, Big Hit, PLEDIS, JYP, Starship, Crecker Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992