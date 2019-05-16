[SBS Star] K-pop Idols Pick Top 3 Best Looking Male Idol Group Members

K-pop idol group members were asked to vote who they think is the best looking, among all male K-pop idol groups.On May 14, the members of boy group THE BOYZ joined JTBC's variety show 'Idol Room' as guests.During the show, the program's two hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn revealed that one of the THE BOYZ members JUYEON ranked #5 at the best looking male idol group members list.As the list was made based on the survey results from K-pop idol stars, many were dying to know the full result.Check out the top 5 good-looking male idol stars below!(Credit= JTBC Idol Room, Fantagio, Big Hit, PLEDIS, JYP, Starship, Crecker Entertainment)(SBS Star)