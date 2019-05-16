SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WENDY Has the Ability to Pretend Like Nothing Had Happened Right After Being Scared?
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member WENDY is known for having incredible skills in music and performance.

It turned out she has a unique ability on top of all the other skills that she has: the ability to pretend as if nothing had happened straight after being super scared.

This conclusion was reached during one university festival that took place on May 15.

On this day, Red Velvet performed its songs and also spent time talking to the audience.WENDYWhile the members were introducing themselves, some moths and bugs flew around them, scaring them a little.

Not long after that, WENDY suddenly screamed, jumped back, and shook her arm about.

Her sudden move surprised the members beside her―YERI and IRENE, as well as the two remaining members standing a couple of steps away from her.WENDYJust as when they turned around and looked at her, she stopped moving and pretended like nothing had happened to her at all.

The four girls stood frozen for a while, unable to quite figure out what just occurred.

Then, SEULGI found a bug on the floor, solving the mystery.

WENDY, who felt sorry to them, stood quietly with an awkward smile in her spot.
 

Meanwhile, Red Velvet released a Japanese version of its hit song 'Power Up' last month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Spinel CAM' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
