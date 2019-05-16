[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Literally Becomes the Modern-day 'The Beatles'!

K-pop boy group BTS performed on the exact same stage as legendary English boy band The Beatles after 50 years.On May 15 (local time), BTS made appearance in one of the most-watched late night TV shows in the United States―CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.BTS' latest appearance was even more remarkable because the members performed at Ed Sullivan Theater, the venue that is famously known for The Beatles making their first Stateside television debut!In exactly 55 years, 3 months, and 6 days after the English band's phenomenal debut, the K-pop sensation performed on the iconic stage.Media outlets often referred to BTS as the "Modern-day The Beatles," as they are both boy bands from different countries but made a big success in the U.S. music market.You can watch BTS' full performance below:(Credit= 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' YouTube)(SBS Star)