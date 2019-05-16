SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Literally Becomes the Modern-day 'The Beatles'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Literally Becomes the Modern-day 'The Beatles'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.16 14:48 수정 2019.05.16 14:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Literally Becomes the Modern-day The Beatles!
K-pop boy group BTS performed on the exact same stage as legendary English boy band The Beatles after 50 years.

On May 15 (local time), BTS made appearance in one of the most-watched late night TV shows in the United States―CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.
BTSBTSBTS' latest appearance was even more remarkable because the members performed at Ed Sullivan Theater, the venue that is famously known for The Beatles making their first Stateside television debut!
BTSIn exactly 55 years, 3 months, and 6 days after the English band's phenomenal debut, the K-pop sensation performed on the iconic stage.

Media outlets often referred to BTS as the "Modern-day The Beatles," as they are both boy bands from different countries but made a big success in the U.S. music market.
BTSYou can watch BTS' full performance below:
 

(Credit= 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992