[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Puts an End to School Violence with His Beauty?

The fans of Ong Seong Wu of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One are arguing that he played a huge role in stopping school violence.On May 14 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', the production team paid a visit to one middle school in Incheon―Ong Seong Wu's hometown.The minute they hear the bell, all the students rushed out of their classroom and started to gather in front of one specific wall.The reason for such a big fuss over a wall was a new poster for school violence prevention.In the poster, Ong Seong Wu was flaunting his beauty alongside the slogan that said, "School violence? No! Loving your friends? Yes."The students who were blown away by his charms even tried to give a little kiss and take the poster home.One student said while taking off the poster, "I think I have to take this home," and another added, "He put an end to school violence. With his beauty."Later on, the superintendent of schools said, "The reason we appointed him as our ambassador was because we believed that his bright and healthy personality would be a perfect fit for our office. We were so grateful when he insisted that he would do it for free."After seeing this episode, his fans commented, "Ong Seong Wu, did it hurt? When you fell from heaven.", "I think he could achieve world peace", "Seriously, where can I get that poster?", and many more.Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu is scheduled to release his first solo track on June 7.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'icehongbo' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)