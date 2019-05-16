SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] One Fan Hilariously Photoshops a Photo of EXO Members Tossing SUHO Up into the Air
[SBS Star] One Fan Hilariously Photoshops a Photo of EXO Members Tossing SUHO Up into the Air

Fans are laughing at some photoshopped photos of K-pop boy group EXO.

Last month, EXO released a photobook 'PRESENT ; gift' that consists of photos of the members in Hawaii.

Out of many photos in the photobook, two photos caught the attention of EXO-L (the name of EXO's fan club).

One was a photo of EXO members about to throw their fellow member SUHO into the air, and the other one was them actually doing it.EXOIn these photos, SUHO does not look prepared to be thrown and looks frightened in the air.

On the contrary, the members on the ground look like they are having the best time of their lives.EXOThe photos were already funny enough, but that did not stop one EXO-L from adding more fun to it.

One EXO-L came along with hilarious photoshopped photos of the second photo.

The photos showed SUHO being abducted by aliens, taken away by an eagle and him/her. EXOIt seemed a lot of EXO-L had a good laugh thanks to EXO members, everyone who contributed in making the photobook as well as the playful and talented fan. EXOEXO(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Zeprimadonuts' Twitter, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)      
