[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Reveals He Gained over 12kg in the Military
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Reveals He Gained over 12kg in the Military

Korean actor Ji Chang Wook revealed that he gained lots of weight in the military.

On May 15, Ji Chang Wook took his time to communicate with fans via a live broadcast.

During the live broadcast, Ji Chang Wook talked about his time in the military that he began to serve in August 2017, then ended last month.

Ji Chang Wook said, "I was once sent to another military base in Cheorwon for some time, and lots of things happened while I was there. I definitely think those times were not easy to get through, but the memories will always be with me."Ji Chang WookThe actor then mentioned the time when him and his fellow soldiers were training out of their military base in Cheorwon.

He said, "I was unable to wash myself for like five days then. That was the first time I'd ever not washed myself for that long."Ji Chang WookThen, Ji Chang Wook read a fan's comment that said, "Thank you for maintaining your good looks so well."

He laughed and responded, "I tried my best, but I couldn't stop myself from aging. I'll try my best to become even more good-looking than how I look now."

He added, "Actually, I gained about 12kg (26lbs) when I was in the military. I quickly lost that weight just before I discharged from the military though." Ji Chang WookMeanwhile, Ji Chang Wook will be making a small screen comeback with a romantic comedy drama 'Please Melt Me' (literal translation), which is scheduled to air in the second half of the year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Glorious Entertainment' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
