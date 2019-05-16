SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN Shocks Everyone with His Flawless Bare Face
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN Shocks Everyone with His Flawless Bare Face

작성 2019.05.16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN Shocks Everyone with His Flawless Bare Face
K-pop boy group NCT's member JAEHYUN unveiled his bare face during a vlog and his fans are stunned by it.

On May 10, JAEHYUN dropped a video on the group's official YouTube channel, and provided an opportunity for his fans to get a glimpse of what he does on his day off.
JAEHYUNAfter he checked into a hotel room, he first washed his face meticulously and walked his fans through his skin care routine which was only consist of one simple step―putting on toner.
JAEHYUNThere was not much of a difference between his bare face and when he wears makeup, and his skin looks even more radiant and beautiful without foundation.
JAEHYUNJAEHYUN spent his day hanging out in his hotel room, eating different kinds of snacks, and lying in bed most of the time.
JAEHYUNAt the end of the video, JAEHYUN said, "I've been listening to music, watching YouTube videos, and watching movies for the past two hours. Just like everyone else does."
JAEHYUNHe added while turning off the lights, "Now I'm off to bed. This is how I spend my day off. I'll comeback with another vlog. Bye, bye."
 

Upon seeing this video, his fans commented, "Want to get a skin like his? Simple. First, be JAEHYUN. Second, that's it.", "Let's face it. JAEHYUN is your #1 bias wrecker. PERIOD.", "Wish I had his skin", and so on.

Meanwhile, NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 will to return to the stage on May 24 with its fourth mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '채널 NCT DAILY' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
