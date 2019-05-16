SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Mesmerizes NYC with Its 'GMA' Summer Concert Stage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Mesmerizes NYC with Its 'GMA' Summer Concert Stage

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.16 09:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Mesmerizes NYC with Its GMA Summer Concert Stage
K-pop boy group BTS performed as headliners at the 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert and completely swept New Yorkers off their feet with its stellar performance.

On May 15 (local time), BTS took the outdoor stage in the Central Park, New York City, as part of ABC's 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series.
BTS (Getty)For the special event, BTS performed two of its hefty hit songs 'Boy With Luv' and 'FIRE' for the hundreds of audience who attended the concert.
BTS (Getty)Needless to say, the seven members of BTS completely dominated the Big Apple with their exceptional stage presence despite the rainy weather.
BTS (Getty)Meanwhile, BTS is set to take its ongoing stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' to New Jersey on May 18 and 19.
 


(Credit= 'Good Morning America' YouTube, GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992