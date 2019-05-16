[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Mesmerizes NYC with Its 'GMA' Summer Concert Stage





K-pop boy group BTS performed as headliners at the 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert and completely swept New Yorkers off their feet with its stellar performance.On May 15 (local time), BTS took the outdoor stage in the Central Park, New York City, as part of ABC's 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series.For the special event, BTS performed two of its hefty hit songs 'Boy With Luv' and 'FIRE' for the hundreds of audience who attended the concert.Needless to say, the seven members of BTS completely dominated the Big Apple with their exceptional stage presence despite the rainy weather.Meanwhile, BTS is set to take its ongoing stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' to New Jersey on May 18 and 19.(Credit= 'Good Morning America' YouTube, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)