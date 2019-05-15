SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Says He Regrets Not Being Productive in His 20s
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Says He Regrets Not Being Productive in His 20s

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.15 17:11 수정 2019.05.15 17:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Says He Regrets Not Being Productive in His 20s
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok gave advice to himself in his 20s.

On May 14 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Yu Jae Seok and another entertainer Cho Se Ho were seen speaking to a student at Seoul National University―one of the most prestigious universities in South Korea.

During the talk, the student named Young-jin said, "I used to always study as much as I could to get one or two more questions right in exams, but I recently came to realize getting high grades don't necessarily make me happy."You Quiz on the BlockShe continued, "I realized this when I went to Norway for about six months as an exchange student. Nobody there obsessed over high grades, and got anxious when their friends were getting higher grades than them."

She added, "But after I came back to Korea, I felt like the reality that I was in pulled me back from living that kind of life. I'm constantly worrying about my future."You Quiz on the BlockAfter listening to her, Yu Jae Seok suggested, "What sort of advice would you give to yourself then? How about taking your time to advise yourself in your past and future?"

Young-jin said, "To myself in teens, I want to tell her she did a good job on always studying hard. I also want to say that she is going to go through a harder time in her 20s."

She carried on, "To myself in 30s, I want to ask her if I'm stressed out again, and tell her not to tire herself out too much. Lastly, to myself in 40s, I want to tell her that it is okay even if she does not have a family yet, and also not to tire herself out too much."You Quiz on the BlockAs Young-jin kept emphasizing the importance of not over-exhausting herself, Yu Jae Seok responded, "When I was in my 20s, I honestly was not productive at all. I was always lying around doing nothing."

He went on, "In my message to myself in 20s, I would like to tell him to get up and do something. I'm not saying this to you, Young-jin. You can lie around all day if you want. I just wish I was more productive then. I feel like I wasted so much of my time."You Quiz on the BlockMeanwhile, Yu Jae Seok made debut back in 1991, and stayed almost unknown to the public for about 10 years after his debut.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992