[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Takes Over Thailand with Its Flawless Live Performance
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Takes Over Thailand with Its Flawless Live Performance

작성 2019.04.11 18:13
The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK wowed the Thai audience with their incredible singing skills.

On April 10, BLACKPINK performed at one launch event that took place in Bangkok, Thailand.

On this day, BLACKPINK performed two songs of its hit songs―'DU-DDU-DU-DDU' and 'Kill This Love'.BLACKPINKWhen the music started to fill the stadium, the audience could not help but notice that the volume was substantially lower than it should be.

Due to this, the audience could hear the sound of BLACKPINK members breathing just as well as their singing.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINK managed to show the audience an example of the perfect performance though.

Despite having to powerfully dance at the same time, all four members' voice stayed steady, and they also sang both songs on the correct note throughout the performance. 

Once again, BLACKPINK mesmerized its audience.
 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is planned to make its Coachella debut this weekend.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Samsung' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
