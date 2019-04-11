SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Min Young Arranges a Special Dinner for Her Drama Cast & Crew
To celebrate the first airing of her new drama, actress Park Min Young has arranged a special dinner for her fellow cast and staff members.

On April 10, the special dinner for the cast and crew of tvN's Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Her Private Life' took place at the Imperial Palace Seoul.
Her Private LifeThe event was personally arranged by the drama's female lead Park Min Young.

Cast members including actor Kim Jae Uck, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Jin Joo, Kim Bo Ra, as well as 150 staff members attended the banquet.
Her Private LifePhotos from the dinner show Park Min Young standing next to a standing banner, that reads, "Buffets make the world beautiful. Today, Duk-mi (Park Min Young's character in the drama) is treating everyone!"

Inside the banquet hall, there was another banner, "Dinner support for our 'Her Private Life' members. Let's gain strength after eating well. Buffets make the world beautiful."
Her Private LifeIt was later revealed that the entire team watched the first episode of their drama together at the event.

Meanwhile, 'Her Private Life' is a bubbly romantic comedy that illustrates the story between 'Sung Duk-mi' (Park Min Young) the art curator and her boss 'Ryan' (Kim Jae Uck). 
Her Private Life(Credit= NAMOO ACTORS, tvN Her Private Life)

(SBS Star) 
