[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Proves Its Immense Popularity in the Philippines
작성 2019.04.11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Proves Its Immense Popularity in the Philippines
Over 100,000 fans in the Philippines will presumably be signing up for K-pop girl group MOMOLAND's official fan club.

On April 1, NAVER V LIVE started taking in membership applications for 'The 1st MERRY-GO-ROUND in the Philippines'.MOMOLANDIn order to become an official member of 'The 1st MERRY-GO-ROUND in the Philippines', one must purchase 11,000 won (approximately 500 peso) worth of 'coins' on the website.

Even though the fee excludes 'the welcome kit', applications are currently flooding in from all parts of the Philippines.

By the end of the application period on April 30, it is estimated the number of applications will go over 100,000.MOMOLANDMOMOLAND has an unbelievably-huge fan base in the Philippines; it not only has countless fan pages online, but also sold out all tickets for its fan meeting in Manila that took place in January.

Previously, Filipino professional boxer/politician Manny Pacquiao revealed that he is a fan of MOMOLAND as well.

▶ [SBS Star] MOMOLAND Meets the Filipino Pride Manny Pacquiao!MOMOLANDMeanwhile, MOMOLAND released a special single 'BANANA CHACHA' on April 3.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MOMOLANDOfficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
