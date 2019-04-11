[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Turns Into a Handsome Pharmacist

Korean actor Jung Hae In has turned into a pharmacist, who is very likely capable of stealing fans' hearts.On April 11, MBC's upcoming drama 'Spring Night' (literal translation) unveiled some photos of Jung Hae In taken during the shooting of the drama.In the photos, Jung Ha In is busy working at a pharmacy, wearing a white coat with his name on his chest.Jung Hae In looks highly focused on his work, but warmth surrounds him.It seems his great appearance along with his charming smile are enough to make fans' skip a beat.'Spring Night' tells the story of two people 'Yu Ji-ho' (Jung Hae In) and 'Lee Jung-in' (actress Han Ji Min) going on a journey to find love in the romantic season of spring.The drama is being produced by Ahn Pan-seok, who produced Jung Hae In's last romance drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Spring Night' is expected to be unveiled in May.(Lee Narin, Credit= JS Pictures)(SBS Star)