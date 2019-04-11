SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Turns Into a Handsome Pharmacist
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Turns Into a Handsome Pharmacist

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.11 14:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Turns Into a Handsome Pharmacist
Korean actor Jung Hae In has turned into a pharmacist, who is very likely capable of stealing fans' hearts.

On April 11, MBC's upcoming drama 'Spring Night' (literal translation) unveiled some photos of Jung Hae In taken during the shooting of the drama.
Jung Hae InIn the photos, Jung Ha In is busy working at a pharmacy, wearing a white coat with his name on his chest.

Jung Hae In looks highly focused on his work, but warmth surrounds him.

It seems his great appearance along with his charming smile are enough to make fans' skip a beat.Jung Hae In'Spring Night' tells the story of two people 'Yu Ji-ho' (Jung Hae In) and 'Lee Jung-in' (actress Han Ji Min) going on a journey to find love in the romantic season of spring.

The drama is being produced by Ahn Pan-seok, who produced Jung Hae In's last romance drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.Jung Hae InMeanwhile, the first episode of 'Spring Night' is expected to be unveiled in May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JS Pictures)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호