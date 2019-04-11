SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CHEN Talks About EXO's Contract in Detail for the First Time
[SBS Star] CHEN Talks About EXO's Contract in Detail for the First Time

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO talked about the details of EXO members' contract with SM Entertainment.

On April 10 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', CHEN joined as a guest.
CHENDuring the show, CHEN revealed that all members have the same contractual agreement that ends on the exact same day.
CHENHe also confirmed speculations that they have a 10-year contract by revealing that there are about three years left in their contracts.

CHEN said, "It's all the same. There's actually quite some time left in our contracts. About three years."
CHENAs one of the members XIUMIN has just announced his military enlistment on May 7, fans have started to express their concerns over EXO's promotions as a complete group.

CHEN put fans' worries to rest, saying, "We still have some time left, so I want to spend that time happily doing what I want to do. I don't have any concerns over our contract."
CHENMeanwhile, CHEN dropped his first solo mini album 'April, and a flower' in the beginning of this month.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
