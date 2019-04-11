SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Georgetown University to Investigate Roy Kim over Ongoing Scandal
[SBS Star] Georgetown University to Investigate Roy Kim over Ongoing Scandal

Georgetown University will conduct its own investigation into sexual misconduct allegations involving its student, K-pop artist Roy Kim.

According to SBS funE's report on April 11, the university is considering taking its own countermeasure for the student's wrongdoings.
Roy KimUniversity spokesman Matt Hill told The Korea Times on April 9, "We take this work extremely seriously and are committed to evaluating each case sensitively and fairly."

Georgetown University states on its website that sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination and is prohibited by its policy.

The most severe sanction to students found violating the code of conduct is academic dismissal.
Roy KimRoy Kim is currently facing allegations of distributing sexual photos of women without consent with his celebrity friends via group chatroom.

He is the fourth celebrity questioned by police regarding the ongoing scandal; following SEUNGRI, Jung Joon Young, and Choi Jong Hoon.

He returned to Korea from the United States on April 9, and underwent his first police questioning on April 10.

(Credit= Georgetown University, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
