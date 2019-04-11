[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Perform on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be joining 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' as the musical guest.On April 10, it was announced that BLACKPINK will be performing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' as the musical guest for the upcoming April 18 episode.'The Late Late Show' is one of the most-watched American late-night television shows that first aired in 1995.Until now, boy group BTS was the only Korean act to make its way to 'The Late Late Show'.Soon, BLACKPINK will be the second Korean act to be on this popular show as well as the first one as K-pop girl group.It is assumed that BLACKPINK will perform its latest title track 'Kill This Love' on this day.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to make its Coachella debut this weekend.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook, 'latelateshow' Twitter)(SBS Star)