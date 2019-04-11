SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Cracks Up Watching His Members Being Posey on the Red Carpet
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Cracks Up Watching His Members Being Posey on the Red Carpet

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.11 11:07 수정 2019.04.11 11:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Cracks Up Watching His Members Being Posey on the Red Carpet
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS just couldn't take his members being so serious on the red carpet.

On April 9, a new episode of BTS' original series 'BTS Episode' was unveiled on the group's official YouTube channel.
BTSThe episode showed BTS prepping for the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs), attending the awards ceremony as the award presenter, enjoying various performances of other artists.
BTSThe 32-minute clip also showed BTS members being flocked by photographers as soon as they step onto the red carpet.
 

What the video doesn't show is a hilarious moment when JIMIN reacts to V and JIN who posed for the cameras.
BTSAs soon as JIMIN saw his the two members posing for the cameras, he giggled and ended up burst out laughing.

When JIN and V approached RM and JIMIN after the photo session, JIMIN laughed so hard that he briefly disappeared from view.

Check out JIMIN's adorable reaction below.
 
(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'THICJ00N' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호