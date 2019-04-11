[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Cracks Up Watching His Members Being Posey on the Red Carpet

JIMIN WAS CACKLING AT TAEJIN PUTTING ON THEIR MODEL FACADE- pic.twitter.com/QPlhwvV74L — steph with luv (@THICJ00N) 2019년 4월 10일

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS just couldn't take his members being so serious on the red carpet.On April 9, a new episode of BTS' original series 'BTS Episode' was unveiled on the group's official YouTube channel.The episode showed BTS prepping for the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs), attending the awards ceremony as the award presenter, enjoying various performances of other artists.The 32-minute clip also showed BTS members being flocked by photographers as soon as they step onto the red carpet.What the video doesn't show is a hilarious moment when JIMIN reacts to V and JIN who posed for the cameras.As soon as JIMIN saw his the two members posing for the cameras, he giggled and ended up burst out laughing.When JIN and V approached RM and JIMIN after the photo session, JIMIN laughed so hard that he briefly disappeared from view.Check out JIMIN's adorable reaction below.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'THICJ00N' Twitter)(SBS Star)