SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 6 Male Celebrities Who Look Phenomenal in Baseball Uniform
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 6 Male Celebrities Who Look Phenomenal in Baseball Uniform

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.11 18:19 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 6 Male Celebrities Who Look Phenomenal in Baseball Uniform
In every baseball comic book, there is that one guy who not only looks hot, but also so talent that he puts all the other players to shame.

Everything about him just screams perfection from the way he looks in his baseball uniform to the way he walks.

But sadly, it is incredibly hard to find a guy in real life who looks stunning in his baseball uniform, let alone a man who has both of those qualities.

That is because, one must possess the three following things in order to crush their baseball uniform―insanely long legs, tiny face, and wide shoulders.

Not everyone can meet those terms but when they do, their allure gets tripled the minute they put on a baseball uniform.

Let's take a look at these six K-pop artists who fluttered the hearts of everyone with the picture of themselves in a baseball uniform!

1. Yim Siwan
Im SiwanIm Siwan
2. Ro Woon of SF9
Ro WoonRo Woon
3. Ong Seong Wu
Ong Seong WuOng Seong Wu
4. Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo
5. U-KNOW Yunho of TVXQ!
U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW Yunho
6. BAEKHYUN of EXO
BAEKHYUNBAEKHYUN
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Fantagio, 'bh506ing' 'fantagiogroup' Twitter, Online Community, SBS, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호