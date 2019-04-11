[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Reveals that He Is an Outsider

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN revealed why he considers himself an outsider.On April 10 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', CHEN made a guest appearance.During the talk, CHEN said, "I don't get along with others very well. I actually don't really keep in frequent touch with anyone. That's just the way I am. I much prefer to talk in person."He continued, "So, I pretty much only use the Internet on my phone. If anyone calls me, then I gladly pick it up. But I don't really call them first, because I feel like I might make them feel uncomfortable. I kind of prefer to spend time alone."Then, the hosts commented, "Really? Oh, we did hear that you go home before everybody else when you drink with the members of EXO."CHEN answered, "Ah yes, we tend to talk about one or two topics for ages when we drink. It's probably due to the fact that our group consists of many members. Sometimes, we would talk until six in the morning and I get exhausted."He went on, "It's also because I have a habit of going home when I'm drunk though. I always have the urge to go home when I'm drunk."Meanwhile, CHEN released his first solo mini album 'April, and a flower' on the first day of April.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)