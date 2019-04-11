SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Emma Stone Channels Her Inner ARMY for Upcoming 'SNL' with BTS
2019.04.11
Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone claimed she will be camping out to see K-pop boy group BTS.

On April 10, NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) dropped a preview for its next episode, featuring Emma Stone and the show's female cast getting ready for BTS' appearance.
Saturday Night Live BTS Emma StoneIn the preview, Emma Stone is wearing a pink BTS t-shirt in a setting that appears to be a sleepover.
Saturday Night Live BTS Emma StoneThe actress then revealed the purpose of their sleepover, "We're camping out on this stage until BTS gets here!"
Saturday Night Live BTS Emma StoneThe girls bond over their shared excitement for BTS as well as the struggles of picking their bias.
Saturday Night Live BTS Emma StoneMeanwhile, Emma Stone and BTS will be appearing on April 13 (local time) live episode of 'SNL', the group's first broadcast appearance after releasing 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12 (KST).
 

(Credit= 'Saturday Night Live' YouTube, 'nbcsnl' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
